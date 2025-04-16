Welsh indie rock unit the Bug Club have announced a slate of North American tour dates behind their forthcoming new album Very Human Features (out June 13 via Sub Pop) — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Montreal and Toronto.

With support from Omni at most appearances, the Bug Club will kick off the run in Canada, playing Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes on June 13 and the Garrison in Toronto on June 14. The remainder of the tour will take place stateside, wrapping up in Philadelphia, PA, on June 27 before the band head to the UK for more scheduled concerts.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, as well as "How to be a Confidante," the latest preview of Very Human Features. You can also check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.



The Bug Club 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes *

06/14 Toronto, ON - The Garrison *

06/15 Detroit, MI - Third Man Records *

06/17 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

06/18 St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole *

06/19 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR *

06/20–21 Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Art & Music Festival

06/23 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

06/24 Raleigh, NC - King's *

06/25 Washington, D.C. - DC9 *

06/26 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

06/27 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's *

* with Omni