In an unexpected and genre-melding collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion has yet another new song with Spritibox.

"TYG" — the eighth track on Megan's latest project, MEGAN: ACT II, released today via Hot Girl Productions — is produced by Bankroll Got It, Dan Braunstein, Shawn "Source" Jarrett and Spiritbox's very own Mike Stringer, and features the GRAMMY-nominated and Victoria-hailing metal outfit led by Courtney LaPlante.

This marks the heavy metal band's second collaboration with the Houston Stallion, following their remix of Megan's hit single "Cobra," released last year.

MEGAN: ACT II also features Flo Milli, RM of BTS, and TWICE.

Listen to "TYG" featuring Spiritbox below.