Tyler, the Creator appears to be teasing a new project called CHROMAKOPIA.

He shared a brief teaser video on social media, showing video footage of a masked figure (presumably Tyler himself) leading a masked march through the desert. Accompanied by a stomping, soulful clip of music, it has an explosive finale and a noisy hip-hop beat.

UPDATE (10/17, 11:57 a.m. ET): Tyler has now made pre-orders available for CHROMAKOPIA, which does appear to be his eighth studio record, set to arrive on October 28 (notably a Monday). At this point, no further information has been provided about the album, other than the fact that all of the songs on it were written, produced and arranged by the artist.

Tyler posted a teaser seemingly titled "ST. CHROMA." On YouTube, the caption reads simply "8" — likely a reference to the fact that CHROMAKOPIA would be his eighth full-length project.

Tyler's most recent album was 2021's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Stay tuned for information about exactly what CHROMAKOPIA is, and whether it's in any way related to FKA twigs's EUSEXUA.