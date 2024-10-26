Tyler, the Creator has shared another taste of his album CHROMAKOPIA: the video for "Thought I Was Dead" is out now.

The song emphasizes thundering rhythms and visceral, growling rapping, and the video is similarly stark, as a sepia-toned Tyler struts and dances on top of a plane that appears to be delivering his CHROMAKOPIA shipping container.

CHROMAKOPIA drops on Monday morning (October 28) at 6 a.m. ET. Tyler has sensibly encouraged fans not to stay up all night for the release. He tweeted, "YOU CAN LISTEN TO IT WHEN YOU WAKE UP, YOU DONT HAVE TO DEPRIVE YOURSELF OF SLEEP FOR SOMETHING THAT IS GOING TO BE THERE WHEN YOU WAKE UP."