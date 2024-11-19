Founding Bee Gees drummer Colin "Smiley" Petersen and Dennis Bryon, who provided percussion for their disco-era hits like "Stayin' Alive" and "More Than a Woman," have died just four days apart. Petersen was 78, while Bryon was 76.

As The New York Times reports, representatives for Petersen confirmed that he died in his sleep early yesterday (November 18) morning. The Australian musician had played a Best of the Bee Gees tribute show — which he's been performing in for the last five years — as recently as last weekend.

"It was very sudden," production manager Gary Walker said in a statement, sharing that Petersen had been his "happy and his usual cheeky self" on Sunday (November 17).

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen," reads a post confirming Petersen's death on the Best of the Bee Gees Facebook page. "He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace."



Bryon is reported to have died a mere four days earlier on November 14. Blue Weaver, who played alongside the drummer in the band Amen Corner, shared the news of his death on Facebook last week, with no cause of death being given.

"Kayte, Dennis's wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know," Weaver wrote. "This was such a shock. Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive…"



Born in Cardiff, Wales, Bryon joined the Bee Gees in 1973 after Petersen left his stead in 1969. From that point forward, the band decided to employ touring drummers instead of full-time members, and Bryon entered the fold for both concerts and recordings during their imperial phase through until 1980. He published the memoir You Should Be Dancing: My Life with the Bee Gees in 2015.

Petersen, meanwhile, founded the group alongside the Gibb brothers (of which Barry is the last surviving, with Robin having died in 2012 and Maurice in 2003) in 1966, after having found success as a child actor, starring in the titular role of the 1956 film Smiley.