The American version of Top Chef has come to Canada for its current season — which is not to be confused with Top Chef Canada, a separate spin-off of the American series — and that has inspired all sorts of Canadian-themed challenges. On last week's episode (which aired April 2), this included a chef serving guest judge Michael Cera some Superbad-inspired potatoes.

Cera appeared on Episode 4 of Season 22 alongside fellow guest judge Mattea Roach of Jeopardy! renown. For the episode's Elimination Challenge, the chefs have to serve a savoury dish inspired by an iconic Canadian dessert.

Vincenzo "Vinny" Loseto was assigned potato chocolate cake, a dessert associated with PEI. He ended up making miso-chocolate glazed potatoes with caviar vin blanc. Interestingly, the potatoes had a dusting of gold on top of them.

"I'm sure you're wondering why there's gold on there," Loseto told the judges, who were dining on the lawn of Toronto's Casa Loma. "One of my favourite movies is Superbad, including this gentleman right here on his quest to deliver a bottle of gold-flake vodka to a very pretty girl."

Cera laughed at the comment and added, "That's great. Do we have to eat it, or is there a way to keep it?"

Much like Cera's character Evan won over his love interest in Superbad, Loseto reasonably impressed the judges with his potatoes, although they wished the dish was a bit more chocolate-forward.

In the same episode, Loseto compared himself to Cera, saying, "Michael Fucking Cera! Superbad reminds me of the pursuit of girls and fake IDs and alcohol. I think we're very similar." They actually do kinda look alike!