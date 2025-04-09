Picton's Base31 — the hottest cultural destination in the heart of Prince Edward County — has announced the programming details for its 2025 Canada Day celebrations, set to take place from Friday, June 27, through Tuesday, July 1.

It doesn't get much more Canadian than Blue Rodeo, who recently joined a rarified category of artists who have been honoured with their own Canada Post stamps; they will be headlining the affair at the Drill Hall RBC Stage on June 28. The night before, PEC faves the Brian Barlow Trio and Heather Bambrick will honour jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald through a distinctly Canadian lens with a live performance of Ella Be Good at Sergeants Mess Hall.

Additional Canada Day weekend programming at Base31 also includes the official opening of the Exhibition Hall, which brings Base31's WWII history to life through immersive exhibits, as well as a Canada Day-themed food event, camping, family-friendly actives and more.

Tickets for the Blue Rodeo show are on sale now, and you can find more information here.