The legendary Patti Smith, who already has several best-selling classics like Just Kids to her name, has announced another memoir, which is being described as "her most intimate and visionary work" to date.

Bread of Angels will be published on November 4 — an "especially meaningful" date to the artist, as it's both the anniversary of her late husband Frank "Sonic" Smith's death and beloved late partner Robert Mapplethorpe's birthday — via Penguin Random House, and you can pre-order it here.

"It took a decade to write this book, grappling with the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime," Smith explained [via The Guardian]. "I'm hoping that people will find something they need."

Alexis Kirschbaum, head of Bloomsbury Trade, the book's UK publisher, added, "Patti Smith is a living legend. While her lyrics and music have inspired generations of listeners, her books have made her one of the most cherished and influential writers of the last 50 years. Bread of Angels confirms her position as a writer."

According to a synopsis, Bread of Angels takes us on a journey that goes back to Smiths's teenage years, when Arthur Rimbaud and Bob Dylan began to emerge as creative heroes to the burgeoning poet and lyricist. In an Instagram post, Smith added that her mother and father inspired much of the new book.