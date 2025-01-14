Back in December, Turnover announced a few select 10th anniversary concerts for Peripheral Vision, their sophomore album with the unmistakably iconic artwork that has perhaps received the most Tumblr re-blogs of all time. Many of those shows quickly sold out, and the Virginia Beach-formed band have now mapped out a full anniversary tour behind the album, which is set to include a single Canadian concert in Toronto this spring.

With a stacked rotating lineup of supporting acts including Balance and Composure, Tigers Jaw, Citizen, Horse Jumper of Love and Keep, the stint on the road is slated to kick off in Canada with a performance at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on April 27.

Thereafter, Turnover will traverse the US through until mid-June, then going on to play a lone UK gig in London on September 13. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local, with presales happening now — see the details below, and find Exclaim!'s full Canadian concert listings here.

Turnover 2025 Tour Dates:

04/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

04/28 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *

04/29 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

04/30 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

05/02 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre * SOLD OUT

05/03 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre *

05/05 Little Rock, AR - The Hall ^

05/07 Birmingham, AL - Iron City ^

05/08 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans ^

05/09 Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

05/10 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

05/11 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre ^

05/13 Dallas, TX - House of Blues ^

05/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

05/16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

05/17 San Diego, CA - SOMA ^

05/19 Berkeley, CA - UC Theater ^

05/21 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre ^

05/22 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

05/23 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall ^

05/24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^

05/27 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus +

05/28 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom + SOLD OUT

05/29 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues +

05/30 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (Support TBD)

05/31 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle (Support TBD)

06/02 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution ~

06/03 Orlando, FL - House of Blues ~

06/04 Jacksonville, FL - FIVE ~

06/06 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues ~

06/07 Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome (w/ Citizen, Balance & Composure and Keep)

06/09 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring #

06/10 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia #

06/11 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston #

06/12 New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount # SOLD OUT

06/13 New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount # SOLD OUT

06/14 Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater #

09/13 London, UK - Roundhouse

* with Balance and Composure & Tigers Jaw

^ with Balance and Composure &Horse Jumper of Love

+ with Balance and Composure

~ with Citizen

# with Keep