Balance and Composure Announce First New Album in Eight Years, North American Tour

Balance and Composure returned with a pair of new songs last month. Today, they've announced their first new album in eight years (which includes neither of those tracks), as well as a handful of North American tour dates for this fall.

Previewed by new single "cross to bear," with you in spirit arrives on October 4 through Memory Music. It's the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Light We Made and was made with the band's longtime collaborator, Will Yip.

"I truly believe that this is the best collection of Balance and Composure songs there's ever been," Yip said in a statement. "It has the heavy stuff, it has the fast stuff, it has the groovy stuff. It has everything they've worked on over the last 12 years."

When Balance and Composure started writing new material, singer-guitarist Jon Simmons said he "began to feel like a kid again" in the purity of the pursuit. "We were writing these songs for the pure reason of having an outlet and getting together with your friends, no pressure," he said. "We were longing for it, and we found it as soon as we got together. We didn't want that train to stop."

Watch the Drew Horen-directed video for the atmosphere-heavy lead single below, where you'll also find the band's fall tour itinerary — featuring a single Canadian stop at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on October 7. They'll see support from Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band and MILLY, with tickets going on sale this Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time.



with you in spirit:

1. restless

2. ain't it sweet

3. any means

4. cross to bear

5. believe the hype

6. lead foot

7. sorrow machine

8. a little of myself

9. closer to god

10. with you in spirit

Pre-order with you in spirit.

Balance and Composure 2024 Tour Dates:



10/03 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/04 Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

10/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/07 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/08 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

10/09 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

10/11 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

10/12 Lakewood, OH - The Roxy

10/13 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre