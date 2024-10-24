Toronto-based singer-songwriter Paesler has detailed the forthcoming release of her debut EP, when things do not dry they are heavy.

Produced by TALK, the five-track collection is due on November 15 via ArtHaus. It was written at her family retreat (known as Paesler's Camp) in the foothills of the Laurentian Mountains, where she split her time between working in harm reduction in Ottawa, for much of her adult life.

To celebrate the announcement of when things do not dry they are heavy — which includes the previous singles "Gold," "Video Store" and "Windows" — Paesler will be performing at tonight's opening of Art Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. She'll also support Exclaim! Class of 2023 grad Jaguar Sun at the Vancouver stop of his North American tour with JW Francis later this month.

Listen to Paesler's sun-bleached "Windows" below, where you'll also find the EP tracklist.



when things do not dry they are heavy:

1. Gold

2. Heavy

3. Manual

4. Video Store

5. Windows