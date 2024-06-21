Jaguar Sun and JW Francis Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

Exclaim! Class of 2023 grad Jaguar Sun and New York City-based purveyor of "lo-fi jangle dream slacker pop," JW Francis, have announced a fall run of North American co-headlining tour dates. The Jaguar Sunshine tour will bring them to the former's home country of Canada for shows in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.
With a rotating crew of support acts that includes Work Wife, Sleeping Jesus, Indigo Waves, Caroline Loveglow, Hot Moms Club, semiwestern, and Layzi, the stint on the road kicks off on October 15 in Cleveland, OH.
The first Canadian show happens on October 27 at Vancouver's Biltmore Cabaret. The doubleheader will not return North until the excursion's tail end, with scheduled gigs at Montreal's Casa Del Popolo (November 15) and Toronto's Baby G (November 16) ahead of the tour finale on November 17 in Detroit, MI.
Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below.
Jaguar Sun and JW Francis 2024 Tour Dates:
10/15 Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
10/16 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
10/17 Indianapolis, IN - Healer
10/18 Chicago, IL - Schubas
10/20 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
10/22 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
10/24 Boise, ID - Neurolux
10/25 Portland, OR - Show Bar
10/26 Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
10/27 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
10/30 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
10/31 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
11/01 San Diego, CA - The Loft at UCSD
11/02 Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit
11/05 Austin, TX - The 13th Floor
11/06 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
11/07 Oklahoma City, OK -resonant_head
11/09 Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (The Blue Room)
11/10 Atlanta, GA - Innerspace
11/12 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
11/13 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room
11/14 Somerville, MA - Warehouse
11/15 Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo
11/16 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
11/17 Detroit, MI - Lager House