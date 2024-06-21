Jaguar Sun and JW Francis Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

Exclaim! Class of 2023 grad Jaguar Sun and New York City-based purveyor of "lo-fi jangle dream slacker pop," JW Francis, have announced a fall run of North American co-headlining tour dates. The Jaguar Sunshine tour will bring them to the former's home country of Canada for shows in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

With a rotating crew of support acts that includes Work Wife, Sleeping Jesus, Indigo Waves, Caroline Loveglow, Hot Moms Club, semiwestern, and Layzi, the stint on the road kicks off on October 15 in Cleveland, OH.

The first Canadian show happens on October 27 at Vancouver's Biltmore Cabaret. The doubleheader will not return North until the excursion's tail end, with scheduled gigs at Montreal's Casa Del Popolo (November 15) and Toronto's Baby G (November 16) ahead of the tour finale on November 17 in Detroit, MI.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below.

Jaguar Sun and JW Francis 2024 Tour Dates:

10/15 Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

10/16 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

10/17 Indianapolis, IN - Healer

10/18 Chicago, IL - Schubas

10/20 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/22 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

10/24 Boise, ID - Neurolux

10/25 Portland, OR - Show Bar

10/26 Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

10/27 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

10/30 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/31 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

11/01 San Diego, CA - The Loft at UCSD

11/02 Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit

11/05 Austin, TX - The 13th Floor

11/06 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

11/07 Oklahoma City, OK -resonant_head

11/09 Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (The Blue Room)

11/10 Atlanta, GA - Innerspace

11/12 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

11/13 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

11/14 Somerville, MA - Warehouse

11/15 Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo

11/16 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

11/17 Detroit, MI - Lager House