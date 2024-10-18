The expanded, deluxe edition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1982 album Long After Dark has arrived. Out today via Geffen / UMe, you can hear the newly remastered LP and previously unreleased tracks in the player below.

Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) features the original album freshly remastered from its analogue master tapes, in addition to 12 rediscovered bonus tracks newly mixed by Petty's longtime engineer Ryan Ulyate — including selections the late singer-songwriter wished made the cut originally.

"There was some music recorded for Long After Dark that didn't get on the record, that I thought would've made it a better album," Petty shared. "I left off … four things that I liked quite a bit. And probably a few more written that never even got in the door."

Highlights include Petty's version of "Never Be You" — a country hit for Rosanne Cash — the pop-leaning "Don't Make Me Walk the Line," and French TV session recordings of "Between Two Worlds" and "Straight into Darkness."

In addition to its digital editions, Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) is available as a 2LP set pressed to 180-gram red-black splatter vinyl and housed in a numbered foil tip-on jacket with an exclusive lithograph, a 2LP set on standard black vinyl, and as a limited single LP on turquoise vinyl. Also available is a three-disc set featuring two CDs and a Blu-ray audio disc, with additional hi-res stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the album and bonus tracks.

Physical releases boast packaging designed by Grammy-winning designer Jeri Heiden, liner notes by rock journalist and Tom Petty Radio host David Fricke, commentary from Jimmy Iovine and Cameron Crowe, and iconic archival photographs by Dennis Callahan, Neal Preston and Aaron Rapoport. Further details on physical editions can be found via Petty's official website.

Alongside the Long After Dark reissue, a documentary that was long thought to be lost — capturing Petty and the Heartbreakers finishing, promoting and touring the album — is coming to theatres. (Heartbreakers Beach Party initially aired on MTV in 1983, and was subsequently deemed "too experimental.") The doc's exclusive theatrical release, in select cinemas October 17 and 20, features 19 minutes of fully remastered, never-before-seen, archival bonus footage and new commentary from director Cameron Crowe. Find further screening information here.





