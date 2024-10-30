Longtime Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell has quite a bit going on at the moment. On top of the recent deluxe reissue of Long After Dark, the release of his band the Dirty Knobs' new album Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits earlier this year, and the ongoing Robbie Robertson tribute tour, the musician has announced the forthcoming publication of a memoir.

Co-written by novelist Ari Surdoval, Heartbreaker hits shelves via Grand Central Publishing on March 18, 2025. It's now available for pre-order.

"This is my book. It's the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida, who realized a dream through music," Campbell wrote in an Instagram post announcing the release. "It's a long journey through hard work, dedication, and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose. It's a story of hope, redemption, and gratitude, a testimonial that dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your truth. It took two years to write, and it's a labour of love. I hope you enjoy the ride!"

Campbell was the founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist in 1976, and stayed with the band up until Petty's death in 2017. In addition to playing on several of Petty's solo records, he worked extensively with the likes of Don Henley (even co-writing "The Boys of Summer") and Stevie Nicks, whom he joined for the final Fleetwood Mac tour.