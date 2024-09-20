The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (PAC) in the heart of downtown St. Catharines has announced its full 2024–2025 performance lineup, with the new season having recently been kicked off by back-to-back performances from Feist with Charlotte Day Wilson and newly-minted two-time Polaris Music Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher.

Tom Cochrane, Finger Eleven, Chantal Kreviazuk, Jully Black, 54•40, Dwayne Gretzky, Glass Tiger, the Strumbellas, High Valley, Gowan, Brett Kissel, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Pink Martini, the Hot Sardines, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Dizzy & Fay, Yamato and more musicians lead the curated slate of live arts and film programs set to be brought to the St. Paul Street venue over the course of the next year.

There will also be musical tributes to Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip, Genesis, Tony Bennett, Wings, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, and even the Northern Canadian landscape, in addition to comedy, film screenings, dance, theatre and more, including Rick Mercer's An Evening with Rick Mercer, Colin Mochrie's Hyprov: Improv under Hypnosis, and multiple Choir! Choir! Choir! events.

FirstOntario PAC members get priority access to shows, discounted ticket prices, local discounts, an invitation to the exclusive 10th Anniversary Members' Night extravaganza, and the ability to bring friends along for free to events listed with the BFF symbol. Single tickets for all shows are also on sale to members of the public now here, with more information available on the FirstOntario PAC website.