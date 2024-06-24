CBC Music Live Announces 'Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot' Television and Radio Broadcast

Back in May, Toronto's Massey Hall hosted a concert in honour of what would have been the late Gordon Lightfoot's 85th birthday — a tribute to the artist's 170-plus performances at the venue that saw dozens of Canadian artists gather on stage to perform his works. Now, CBC has announced that the special will be available to stream across the country starting this long weekend.

The tribute — aptly titled Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot — brought together the forces of Allison Russell, Aysanabee, Burton Cummings, Caroline Wiles and Bob Doidge, City and Colour, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, the Good Brothers and Travis Good, Julian Taylor, Kathleen Edwards, Meredith Moon, Murray McLauchlan, Serena Ryder, Sylvia Tyson, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson and William Prince. Blue Rodeo and the Gordon Lightfoot Band acted as the house band.

Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot will be available to stream as of 9 a.m. ET on Canada Day (July 1) on CBC Gem and CBC Music's YouTube channel, and broadcasts at 12 p.m. on CBC Radio One and 4 p.m. on CBC Music and CBC Listen.