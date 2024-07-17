It goes without saying that Burlington, ON-formed rock outfit Finger Eleven are a Canadian-shield level institution. Ahead of kicking off a massive summer tour with Creed, they've announced their signing to Better Noise Music for a new album — their first since 2015's Five Crooked Lines.

The band have confirmed that they'll release a new album next year, a decade on from their last LP of new material. (They released a greatest hits collection in 2023.) "Adrenaline," the lead single, is due for release on August 2; you can hear a 30-second teaser below and pre-save it here.

"I'm proud to announce that Finger Eleven has partnered up with Better Noise Music," vocalist Scott Anderson said in a statement. "The digital ink is nearly dry, and we couldn't be more excited about this new team. Our new single 'Adrenaline' will be released while we are out on the road with Creed for the whole dang summer. A new album is on the horizon, and so is our tour bus. See you out there!"