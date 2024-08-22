Eastern and Southern Ontario's Festival of Small Halls is set to take over small-town venues across the province once again this fall, with a lineup of over 60 shows kicking off in Keswick, ON, on October 4, and set to conclude on December 7 in Perth, ON.

The 2024 edition will include individual performances from artists including Ashley Maclsaac, Basia Bulat, Blue Skies Fiddle Orchestra, Brooks & Bowskill, Chantal Kreviazuk, East Coast Experience, Fortunate Ones, Fred Eaglesmith, Glass Tiger, Harry Manx, Hawksley Workman, Jeff Rogers, Kathleen Edwards, Kellylee Evans, Lynne Hanson, Meredith Moon, Miss Emily, MonkeyJunk, Pokey LaFarge, Ron Sexsmith, Royal Wood, Ryan Young Duo, Sarah Harmer, Skydiggers, Steve Hill, Suzie Vinnick, Teilhard Frost, the Barra MacNeils, the East Pointers, the Redhill Valleys, the Trews Acoustic Trio, Tom Cochrane Duo (playing shows in both Guelph and Brantford), and Tom Wilson Tehohàhake Trio.

"We've been receiving a lot of positive feedback about the festival's expansion throughout the province, while we've been tapping into our programming resources to present our best lineup ever," Small Halls Programming Manager Cat Cote said in a release. "Being able to land Tom Cochrane for these dates [October 11 and 12] has been a big step in achieving that objective."

As of press time, a pair of the series' shows have sold out, however, the majority of Small Halls' events have tickets available via Front Gate Tickets here.

See the full lineup below and head to the Festival of Small Halls website for more information.