Pete Townshend was "pretty sure" that the Who aren't done touring when asked about the future of the band earlier this year, and the founding guitarist is now eyeing a return action in the new year.

Speaking with The London Standard, Townshend divulged, "I met with [Roger Daltrey] for lunch a couple of weeks ago. We're in good form. We love each other. We're both getting a bit creaky, but we will definitely do something next year."

Asked if those plans involved a follow-up to 2019's Who, the guitarist once again pointed to his bandmate: "The album side of it… Roger's not keen. But I would love to do another album and I may try to bully him on that."

In a July interview with NME, Townshend shared of album-length plans, "I might write the songs and then say to Roger, 'Either you sing on them or I'm gonna put them out as a solo album and Who fans will love me for it.'"

Of tours, Townsend was a bit more hopeful given Daltrey's comments about the internet ruining live shows and the financial risks of large tours.

He shared, "The last big tours that we've done have been with a full orchestra, which was glorious, but we're now eager to make a noise and make a mess and make mistakes."

Based on Townshend's answers, it appears that playing every territory and then crawling off to die is still on the table.

The interview also found Townshend weighing in on the Oasis reunion, saying of his fellow countrymen, "Well, I'm disappointed... because I really like their solo albums."