Scranton, PA's the Menzingers have tapped Lucero and Queen of Jeans to support them on their newly announced headlining North American tour dates next spring, including a single Canadian show in Toronto.

The stint on the road gets underway starting May 8 in Cleveland, OH. The punks' venture to Canada comes at the tail end of the month-long tour with a Toronto gig scheduled at the Danforth Music Hall for June 4. They'll wrap things up shortly thereafter on June 8 in McKees Rocks, PA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local. The full schedule of dates can be found below. See listings for all upcoming Canadian concerts here.

The Menzingers 2025 Tour Dates:

05/08 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues *#

05/09 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre *#

05/10 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater *#

05/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *#

05/13 Berkeley, CA - The UC *#

05/15 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA *#

05/16 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park *#

05/17 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *#

05/18 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater *#

05/21 Dallas, TX - Trees *#

05/22 Austin, TX - Emo's *#

05/28 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *#

05/29 Richmond, VA - The National *#

05/30 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *#

06/01 Wilmington, DE - The Queen *#

06/03 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre *#

06/04 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall *#

06/06–07 Chicago, IL - Metro *#

06/08 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre *#

* with Lucero

# with Queen of Jeans