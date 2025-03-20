The first teaser for One Battle After Another, from writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, has been released. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Benicio Del Toro, the action-thriller is set to hit theatres this fall.

The 21-second video mostly consists of guns blazing, including a bit with a pregnant Taylor firing a rifle while DiCaprio watches. The film is based on Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, a postmodern tale featuring the plights of Americans in 1984, the year of Ronald Reagan's reelection.

One Battle After Another is the sixth collaboration between Anderson and composer Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, and also marks the return of HAIM's Alana Haim, who appeared in PTA's 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

Check out the teaser for One Battle After Another below.