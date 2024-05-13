Soul Glo Map Out Summer Tour with Upchuck

Fresh from an upchuck-filled evening opening for Mannequin Pussy in Toronto, Philadelphia-based hardcore punks Soul Glo have announced some summer North American tour dates with support from Atlanta's Upchuck. Among the shows are some Canadian gigs in Quebec and Ontario.

Following a set at Calgary's Sled Island in June, Soul Glo will hit the road with Upchuck starting July 14 in Amityville, NY. They venture back to Canada on July 18 to play Montreal's Foufounes Électriques, followed by another festival performance at Le Festif! in Baie-Saint-Paul on July 19.

From there, they'll venture to Ontario for concerts in Ottawa (July 21) and Toronto (July 22) ahead of wrapping up the short stint in Syracuse, NY, on July 23.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the itinerary below.

Soul Glo 2024 Tour Dates:

07/14 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

07/15 Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

07/16 Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery

07/18 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électriques

07/19 Baie-Saint-Paul, QC - Le Festif!

07/21 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

07/22 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

07/23 Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance