Model/Actriz, Soul Glo, Pelada to Play Exclaim! Priest's Garage at Quebec's Le Festif!

Quebec's Le Festif! returns to action this summer from July 18 to 21 in Baie-Saint-Paul, QC, and Exclaim! will once again throw open the doors of Priest's Garage as part of the event's 2024 programming.

On the festival's opening day (July 18), the Exclaim!-sponsored stage will play host to inimitable, energetic Toronto MC Haviah Mighty, hard-rocking desert blues singer-songwriter Bombino, and a late-night engagement with American quartet Model/Actriz, whose 2023 debut Dogsbody was among Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2023.

Night two at Priest's Garage (July 19) will be led by Montreal garage rock vets Les Breastfeeders, who will give way to the righteous rage of explosive Philadelphia punks Soul Glo. Rounding out the evening are Los Tiki Phantoms, the Catalan instrumental horror surf rockers who are unmissable in their black suits and skull masks.

The third and final night of music at Priest's Garage (July 20) will welcome Atlanta's fast-rising punk five-piece Upchuck, Montreal electronic duo Pelada — appearing as part of their final tour — and Denmark/Brazil garage punk duo the Courettes.

Also taking part in the 2024 edition of Le Festif! are Half Moon Run, Karkwa, CRi, P'tit Belliveau, Corridor, the Planet Smashers, La Force, Helena Deland, Gayance, Chung, Ghostly Kisses and many more.

Find tickets and further programming information for Le Festif! and Exclaim! Priest's Garage via the event's official website, and revisit Exclaim!'s Five Must-See Acts at Le Festif! 2024.