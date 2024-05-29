Five Must-See Acts at Sled Island 2024

Held annually in downtown Calgary since 2007, Sled Island has long been a Canadian music festival favourite for its eclectic programming, and 2024's edition is no exception.

Each year, the fest's immense, genre-diverse lineup of performers is partly curated by a band or artist; this year's guest curators are American post-hardcore crew Show Me the Body.

Festival passes and single-show tickets are available via the event's official website, and to help you settle your schedule, we've rounded up five must-see performances at Sled Island 2024 below.



Mick Jenkins

Nearly a decade on from making a splash with The Waters, Jenkins has shown himself to be an artist who can't get enough of Canada — just look to his collaborations with BADBADNOTGOOD, Kaytranada, TOBi, DijahSB and Nate Husser. The Alabama artist now tops Sled Island's 2024 lineup on the strength of last year's Exclaim! Staff Pick-certified album The Patience.



Juana Molina

The Argentine singer-songwriter first achieved fame in her home country as a sketch comedy actor, but her experimentalism is no laughing matter. Hypnotic melodies, like those which appear on her 2017 LP Halo, meld with exploratory timbres and mercurial soundscapes to dramatic effect.



Soul Glo

Whether headlining their own shows or lending support, Soul Glo are an unrelenting force delivering bruising sonics and passionate politics. Their most recent LP Diaspora Problems, heavy in sound and vision, was one of Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2022.



Tomb Mold

Not only was The Enduring Spirit — the Toronto death metal outfit's fourth album — among Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2023, it also holds the distinction of being one of three works we gave a 10/10 rating to that year. One would be wise to not miss the continued ascension of one of the genre's most exciting bands.

WiFiGawd

If you've been listening to WiFiGawd's last near-decade of work, you'll understand the D.C. native is hard to pin down, capable of finding the pocket on beats of all different styles and moods. If you haven't been listening, there's no better time to plug in with the prolific artist's rare Canadian appearance.