Earlier this month, renowned Northern Irish-Scottish car-chasers Snow Patrol released their eighth studio album, The Forest Is the Path, following losing their rhythm section of drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul "Pablo" Wilson last year (Quinn's wife hinted at inter-band drama). Now, the three remaining members — Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid — have announced the band's first North American tour since 2019, which is set to include Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal next spring.

"We're so excited to get back to tour in North America again! For the first ten years of our career, we didn't get to play in the US or Canada and even though, now, we have been touring there for 20 years we still feel like we're making up for lost time," Lightbody said in a press release. "We grew up listening to so much music from the US and Canada so we feel like it's in our blood. We can't wait to come back again next year and discover more of the continent and have new adventures with a brand-new album."

The 2025 dates kick off on March 21 at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Snow Patrol then venture through the US before returning to Canada in the beginning of the following month to perform at Toronto's History on April 3 and Montreal's Olympia on April 4. They're currently scheduled to wrap the trek stateside on April 12 in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 27), with various presales beginning tomorrow (September 24) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below.

Snow Patrol 2025 Tour Dates:

03/21 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/22 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

03/24 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

03/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/28 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

03/29 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

03/31 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

04/01 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

04/03 Toronto, ON - History

04/04 Montreal, QC - Olympia

04/05 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

04/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

04/11 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

04/12 Philadelphia, PA - The Met