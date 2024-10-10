Commendably, Shawn Mendes has been both open about his mental health struggles and willing to put his well-being ahead of his career as a pop star; back in 2022, he cancelled his world tour behind the 2020 album Wonder after having admittedly underestimated the toll being on the road would take after the pandemic-induced long break from performing live.

The singer-songwriter has now returned with plans for a new record, as well as sharing a preview of "Isn't That Enough," one of two singles scheduled to arrive next week, coinciding with his birthday on August 8.

UPDATE (10/10, 9:58 a.m. ET): Mendes has now delayed Shawn by a month, pushing its release from October 15 to November 15. "We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life," he explained on social media.

Shawn will be released on October 18 through Island Records. Mendes announced the news on social media today, remarking that, "Music really can be medicine. Two years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

Written and recorded over the course of the last two years in numerous different places, Shawn was made with a small group of collaborators that included Phoebe Bridgers associate Ethan Gruska, "Espresso" co-writer Amy Allen, Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, Eddie Benjamin, Nate Mercereau and Chris Thile. Press notes describe this fifth studio LP as Mendes "at his most intimate and honest."

Preview the acoustic ballad "Isn't That Enough" in the album trailer below, which you can hear in full alongside "Why Why Why" on August 8 at 8 p.m. ET.



Shawn:

1. Who I Am

2. Why Why Why

3. That's the Dream

4. Nobody Knows

5. Isn't That Enough

6. Heart of Gold

7. Heavy

8. That'll Be the Day

9. In Between

10. The Mountain

11. Rollin' Right Along

12. Hallelujah

Pre-order Shawn.