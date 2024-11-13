Shortly after selling out a UK tour lightning-fast earlier this week, North Shields guitar god Sam Fender has officially announced his third studio album.

People Watching comes into view on February 21 via Polydor Records, following 2021's Seventeen Going Under and the artist's 2019 debut, Hypersonic Missiles. Written over the last three years and recorded between London and Los Angeles, the new record was produced by Markus Dravs and the War on Drugs' Adam Granduciel, alongside Fender and his bandmates Dean Thompson and Joe Atkinson.

As per press notes, Fender takes "his next steps forward" on People Watching, which promises to provide "colourful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives." The album artwork was shot by the late social documentary photographer Tish Murtha, who grew up in South Shields and was renowned for documenting marginalized communities and working-class life in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The album's title track and lead single are set for release this Friday (November 15). You can hear a clip of "People Watching" by checking out the album trailer below, where you'll also find the tracklist information.



People Watching:

1. People Watching

2. Nostalgia's Lie

3. Chin Up

4. Wild Long Lie

5. Arm's Length

6. Crumbling Empire

7. Little Bit Closer

8. Rein Me In

9. TV Dinner

10. Something Heavy

11. Remember My Name

