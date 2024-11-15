Following detailing his long-awaited third album People Watching earlier this week, Sam Fender has announced his first North American tour dates of 2025 — including a lone Canadian concert in Vancouver next April.

Kicking off on February 11 in New York, NY, Fender will quickly make his singular venture to Canada when he picks the run back up in the spring, with a scheduled performance at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre leading the North American trek after European dates in March. The singer-songwriter will complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on April 24 in Denver, CO.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (November 22) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting November 19. Find the full North American itinerary below, as well as the album's surging, anthemic title track.



Sam Fender 2025 Tour Dates:

02/11 New York, NY - Webster Hall

04/05 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

04/07 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

04/09 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/11 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

04/21 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

04/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

04/24 Denver, CO - The Fillmore