You don't sell out Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium three nights in a row if you're not making good music. But Alabama's Red Clay Strays did it in mere hours.

The quintet, made up of Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums), return to the stage with their unique mix of Americana, country, rockabilly and gospel. Notably, the group has paired up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, whose work alongside artists like Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson has shaped the landscape of contemporary country. This creative shakeup is one reason the group may have single-handedly secured their position among today's best up-and-coming country rock bands. Cobb's ability to unearth untapped potential is impressive to say the least, and it shows on Made by These Moments.

Following 2022's debut Moment of Truth, the Red Clay Strays go from slow burners to barn burners. Their sophomore album is filled with newfound raucous energy, whether it's in service of a dancefloor throwdown ("Ramblin'," "On My Knees") or a soulful ballad ("Drowning," "God Knows"). There's a vitality to the new material, or perhaps a level of confidence, that was lacking on the band's debut. Coleman and company sound hungry for more, earning their success through the grind. While you can hear similar vocal qualities between Coleman and Stapleton or a storytelling ability like Sturgill, there's a singularity to the Red Clay Strays that remains undeniable. The tightly knit fivesome play off one another and bring Big Band energy.

Ahead of the album's release, Coleman shared in the presser that Made by These Moments "shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression and hopelessness…and recognize that our pain has a purpose." Made by These Moments is therefore self-actualizing, stacking up the little things against the whole. The band gives voice to fighting the demon on your shoulder, swimming when you feel you're drowning, and seeking the acceptance of your faith — all grounded by the very human instinct of wanting to be loved in the process. "Well, if you want something done and you want it done right / You have to go through it on your own," Coleman growls on "Wasting Time." The power of the individual, through thick and thin, good and bad, is paramount. This sentiment is echoed on the rousing "No One Else Like Me," which extols the virtues of a person's individuality with "a heart like most."

The story goes that Alabama red clay sticks around, its residue leaving a stubborn, permanent presence. The Red Clay Strays are here to stay, their story written in a cloud of red dust that's far from ready to settle.