Behind the release of July's Made by These Moments, Alabama quintet the Red Clay Strays have announced a brief run of Canadian tour dates that will bring them to seven cities across five provinces next March.

Kicking off on March 5 in Vancouver, the group will then bring their unique blend of Americana, country, rockabilly and gospel to two cities in Alberta: Calgary (March 7) and Edmonton (March 8). From there, they'll make stops in Saskatoon (March 10) and Winnipeg (March 11) before wrapping up the tour with Ontario gigs in Toronto (March 14) and London (March 17).

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 20), with presales starting tomorrow (September 17) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below.

The Red Clay Strays 2025 Tour Dates:

03/05 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

03/07 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

03/08 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

03/10 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

03/11 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

03/14 Toronto, ON - History

3/15 Montreal, QC - MTelus

03/17 London, ON - London Music Hall