Rammstein have released their new hour-long tour documentary Behind the Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024, which is available to stream for free on YouTube.

Rammstein wrote of the documentary, "This year marked the grand finale of the Rammstein World Stadium Tour — a journey spanning five years, 135 concerts, and an incredible six million fans in attendance."

The documentary explores the band's journey across 135 shows, where a video team followed the tour from 2019 to 2024. A massive stage was constructed for each show, allowing for unprecedented production from the band. The documentary goes behind the scenes of the tour production and also highlights the tireless dedication of the tour's crew.

While on tour, Rammstein frontman Til Lindemann was accused of misconduct, with a fan accusing him of giving her a spiked drink. Police dropped their investigation against Lindemann in August.

