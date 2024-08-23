Following last month's cancellation of a portion of their tour dates for frontman Josh Homme to undergo emergency surgery, Queens of the Stone Age have cancelled or postponed the remainder of their 2024 tour itinerary for Homme to receive "essential medical care."

The band shared the news on Instagram today, writing, "QOSTA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

They added, "Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

QOTSA's remaining headlining US tour dates will be rescheduled in the new year and their festival performances will be cancelled outright. Ticketholders for the latter are being advised to visit specific event websites for updated information, while those with tickets for the former will be contacted by respective point of purchases with further information about the new dates.

See the band's statement in full below. As of this writing, no details about Homme's condition have been made public.