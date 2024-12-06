Ahead of tomorrow's (November 15) release of their new album From Zero, Linkin Park have come through on all of their teasing with the announcement of a massive 2025 world tour — and it's set to include a few Canadian concerts in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

UPDATE (12/6, 3:45 p.m. ET): Linkin Park have added a second show in Montreal for August 5. Tickets for the new date go on sale next Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," Mike Shinoda shared. "The fans' support is overwhelming, and we're ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we're so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

The new lineup of Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain will hit the road starting at the end of January, and commence their North American dates around April. However, the first Canadian shows don't come around until August, when they'll venture across the border to play Montreal's Bell Centre (August 6) and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena (August 8) with support from PVRIS.

Before summer's end, they'll make their way back to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on September 21 with JPEGMAFIA. Linkin Park are currently scheduled to be on the road through next November, when they'll wrap up the tour in Brazil.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday (November 21) at noon local time, with various presales getting underway as of November 18. Find the full itinerary below.

Linkin Park 2025 Tour Dates:

01/31 Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros =

02/03 Guadalajara, MX - Estadio 3 de Marzo =

02/05 Monterrey, MX - Estadio Banorte =

02/11 Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena

02/12 Tokyo, Japan - Saitama Super Arena

02/16 Jakarta, Indonesia - Venue TBA

04/12 Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival *

04/26 Austin, TX - Moody Center ^

04/28 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

05/01 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ^

05/03 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena ^

05/06 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center ^

05/08 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^

05/10 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

05/17 Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

06/12 Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock Festival *

06/14 Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock for People Festival *

06/16 Hannover, Germany - Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena ~

06/18 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion ~

06/20 Bern, Switzerland - Bernexpo

06/24 Milan, Italy - I-DAYS Festival *

06/26 Arnhem, Netherlands - Gelredome $

06/28 London, UK - Wembley Stadium $&

07/01 Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena ~&

07/03 Werchter, Berlin - Rock Werchter Festival *

07/05 Gdynia, Poland - Open'er Festival *

07/08 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park ~&

07/11 Paris, France - Stade de France

07/29 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center+

08/01 Boston, MA - TD Garden +

08/03 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center +

08/05 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +

08/06 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +

08/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena +

08/11 United Center - Chicago, IL +

08/14 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena +

08/16 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #

08/19 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #

08/21 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena #

08/23 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center #

08/25 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum #

08/27 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #

08/29 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center #

08/31 T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

09/03 Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

09/06 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #

09/13 Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium !&

09/15 San Jose, CA - SAP Center &

09/17 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center &

09/19 Portland, OR - Moda Center &

09/21 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena &

09/24 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena &

10/26 Bogota, Colombia - Venue TBA

10/29 Lima, Peru - Venue TBA

11/01 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Venue TBA

11/05 Santiago, Chile - Venue TBA

11/08 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Venue TBA

11/10 São Paulo, Brazil - Venue TBA

11/13 Brasilia, Brazil - Venue TBA

11/15 Porto Alegre, Brazil - Venue TBA

* festival performance

! with Queens of the Stone Age

$ with Spiritbox

= with AFI

~ with Architects

^ with grandson

# with Jean Dawson

& with JPEGMAFIA

+ with PVRIS