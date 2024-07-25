Step aside, bottled water and veggie trays with hummus — the rider for Queens of the Stone Age shows leans way more into the rockstar fantasy than the reality of being a touring musician desperate to get some nutrients and hydration.

Josh Homme was the guest of honour on the latest episode of Waitrose's Dish podcast, and since hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett discuss all things food, drink and entertaining, the band's rider came up in conversation.

While QOTSA recently had to cancel some of their summer tour dates so Homme, who disclosed his cancer diagnosis last summer, could undergo emergency surgery, they've been playing some pretty major festivals. In the interview, recorded before those shows were axed, the frontman admitted that having your name in the biggest font on the bill allows you to get away with asking for almost anything.

"I always say that elitism sucks, when I'm not included," Homme joked. "I think over the years, one of the things that keeps you young — other than injections — is to have a good sense of humour. So, as the years have gone on, and we had access to more and more outrageous requests being honoured, it starts to make you ask for strange things."

He continued, "For a while, I used to ask for chocolate-covered ants and a map of Ireland to be put on the wall. People would ask me, 'Josh, why do you have chocolate-covered ants and a framed map of Ireland?' and I would say, 'Wouldn't you like to know, mind your damn business.'"

While these strange requests in the name of fun might seem outrageous to some, everyone needs a sweet (and crunchy) treat — and to hold the beautiful and proud nation of Ireland in high esteem.

Check out the full interview with Homme below, where he also discussed his intention for the band to not take six years before releasing a follow-up to 2023's In Times New Roman..., saying, "There was too much time in between the last record [2017's Villains] and this one. The goal is to make things and enjoy that process and so I'm going to roll up my sleeves and jump right into this."