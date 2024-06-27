Post Malone’s WWE 2K24 Pro-Wrestling Entrance Music Is Courtesy of Militarie Gun

Among many other things (a dedicated warbler, a burgeoning country star, a dad, a hottie) Post Malone is a big fan of hardcore and metal bands.

He's shown his love for L.A. hardcore dudes Militarie Gun on more than one occasion, and now that love has spawned a somewhat unexpected collaboration.

Post Malone curated the soundtrack for the new video game WWE 2K24, and he's included Militarie Gun's "Do It Faster," plus tunes from the likes of Turnstile, Speed, Grimes and 100 gecs. Militarie Gun's involvement doesn't stop there though — the band also made custom entrance music for Post Malone himself.

WWE 2K24 has been out since early March, but there's now a downloadable DLC pack that allows you to play as Post Malone. Malone's entrance song is a 52-second bit of music from Militarie Gun called "Gun Under the Gun (MFG)." The song is basically instrumental, though frontman Ian Shelton does some shouting.

Militarie Gun released their debut album Life Under the Gun last year. Post Malone is gearing up to drop his country album F-1 Trillion in August.

Check out Posty's Militarie Gun-soundtracked entrance below.