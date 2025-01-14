Montreal's Population II are back with a new album. Maintenant Jamais is due March 28 via Bonsound.

Produced by Dominic Vanchesteing, the trio's third effort will be a rock album with more structure, refining the "turbulence" of their first two albums, as per a press release. Maintenant Jamais will follow last year's Serpent Échelle.

Alongside the announcement, the band have shared lead single "Le thé est prêt," which translates to "the tea is ready" in English. Listen to it, and get the whole tracklist for Maintenant Jamais below.



Maintenant Jamais:

1. Maintenant et Jamais

2. Prévisions

3. Macavélique rock

4. Haut-fond

5. Mariano (Jamais je ne t'oublierai)

6. La Trippance

7. Poudreuse Blues

8. i + i

9. Le thé est prêt

10. homme étoilé

11. Rédemption naturelle

12. 13 1 3 1

13. La Cache

14. Cardinaux