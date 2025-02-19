Project Nowhere, Mothland and M for Montreal are bringing the chill to Austin for this year's SXSW Canadian showcase at Swan Dive, which will be co-presented alongside Exclaim! on March 11 across two stages.

M for Mothland and Exclaim!'s indoor stage will feature performances from Montreal's finest, including folk-informed hardcore quartet Truck Violence, art punks La Sécurité, hyper-local supergroup PyPy (Roy Vucino, Annie-Claude Deschenes, Philippe Clement and Simon Besre), and Grim Streaker, as well as Brooklyn's TVOD and Atlanta's CDSM (a.k.a. Celebrity Death Slot Machine). Visuals will be provided by Anthony Plazza.

The outdoor stage, co-presented by Project Nowhere and Exclaim!, will showcase globetrotting indie-rock singer-songwriter Gus Englehorn, Toronto post-punks Gloin, Mothland experimental post-rock darlings Yoo Doo Right, Montreal structure rockers Population II and dark techno/post-hardcorists Slash Need, with visuals by Video Dream Light Show.

The March 11 event promises to be an onslaught of talent, showcasing Central Canada's leading emerging musicians in the heart of Downtown Austin. To attend, you'll need to get a SXSW badge or wristband, which are on sale here. See the full lineup schedule below.

The festival runs from March 7 to 15, with plenty more Canadian offerings throughout, as well as TV, film and comedy screenings and performances, awards ceremonies, exhibitions, and the fest's annual conference portion, which hosts industry leaders in keynotes, sessions, workshops and more.

Inside (M for Mothland x Exclaim!):

8:00–8:40 p.m. Truck Violence

9:00–9:40 p.m. La Sécurité

10:00–10:40 p.m. TVOD

11:00–11:40 p.m. CDSM

12:00–12:40 a.m. PYPY

1:00–1:50 a.m. Grim Streaker

Outside (Project Nowhere x Exclaim!):

8:30–9:10 p.m. Gus Englehorn

9:30–10:10 p.m. Gloin

10:30–11:10 p.m. Yoo Doo Right

11:30–12:10 a.m. Population II

12:30–1:10 a.m. Slash Need