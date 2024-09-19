Ahead of this year's 19th edition of the festival taking place from November 20 to 23, organizers behind M for Montreal have unveiled the 2024 lineup of performers for the Official Selection Showcase.

Begonia, myst milano., Lubalin, Population II, Living Hour, Katie Tupper, Wyatt C. Louis, Jane Penny, Housewife, Fleece, ALIAS, Alix Fernz, Astral Swans, Charlie Houston, Vox Rea, DVTR, KROY, Naomi, Shaina Hayes, Unessential Oils, Ya Cetidon, Claudia Bouvette, Goodbye Karelle, Velours Velours, Grimelda, Grand Eugène, and Soleil Launière make up the emerging artists set to be highlighted this year.

Each of the 28 Official Selection acts was handpicked to reflect the country's diverse music scene, with selected musicians hailing from Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and, of course, Montreal.

Festival passes are on sale now, and you can check out M for Montreal's artist profiles to learn a little more about each showcasing act ahead of the event.