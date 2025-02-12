True to their six-years-between-albums form, Pelican have returned right on time. Flickering Resonance is due May 16 via Run for Cover, and the post-hardcore outfit plan to take it on tour.

The new album sees the return of founding guitarist Laurent Schroeder-Lebec, who departed after What We All Come to Need's 2009 release. Today, the band have shared "Cascading Cresent" as a preview.

While gearing up for a US tour from Louisville to Minneapolis this March, Pelican have shared that they'll tour the cities they missed along the way this summer. The July leg of the tour will start on the 17th at Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom, and ride along the east coast before stopping at Bar le Ritz PDB in Montreal on July 22, and Toronto's Lee's Palace on July 23. Pelican will wrap up their North American dates for the year at Thalia Hall in their hometown of Chicago, before heading to Europe in August. Tickets are on sale now via Songkick.

Check out the music video for "Cascading Cresent" and Pelican's full run of North American tour dates below.



Pelican 2025 North American Tour Dates:

03/02 Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

03/03 St. Louis, MO - Delmar*

03/05 Denton,TX - Rubber Gloves *

03/06 Austin, TX - Mohawk *

03/08 Tucson, AZ - Wired Fest at Rialto Theatre *

03/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent *

03/10 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

03/11 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall @

03/12 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

03/13 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

03/15 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *

03/16 Seattle, WA - Showbox *

03/17 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

03/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

03/19 Englewood, CO - Gothic *

03/21 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

03/22 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

07/17 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom +

07/18 Washington, DC - DC9 +

07/19 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts +

07/20 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows +

07/21 Boston, MA - The Sinclair +

07/22 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB +

07/23 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace +

07/24 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme +

07/25 - Indianapolis, IN - POST Fest +

07/26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall +

* supporting Russian Circles

+ with Porcelain

@ with Sour Widows