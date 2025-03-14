A new EP by late British singer Marianne Faithfull, containing four songs she was working on before her death at the age of 78, is slated for release on April 12, Record Store Day. Originally scheduled for February, the project's announcement was postponed due to Faithfull's passing on January 30. It will be available for wide release on June 6 via Decca Records.

Each side of the EP is inspired by Faithfull's first two albums, a self-titled record and a folk pop release titled Come My Way, both released on April 15, 1965. The EP is previewed today by the title track, "Burning Moonlight."

In a statement, Faithfull's son Nicholas Dunbar shared: "As we grieve the loss of Marianne, we are pleased to announce the release of these songs which she worked on during the year before her death. Marianne lived to create and perform music — it was her driving force and she never stopped. Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career."

Hear "Burning Moonlight" and check out the EP's tracklist below.



Burning Moonlight:

1. Burning Moonlight

2. Love Is

3. Three Kinsmen Bold

4. She Moved Thru' the Fair

