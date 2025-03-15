Arkells are having another Rally in their hometown of Hamilton, ON.

On June 21, the group will take over Hamilton Stadium alongside Portugal. The Man, Valley and Seago.

UPDATE (3/15, 12:00 p.m. ET): The band have announced that, in addition to this summer's Rally, they'll be playing a hometown club show at the Underground for the first time in over a decade next Thursday (March 20).

Arkells will be selecting 100 fans who register for the Rally presale and get tickets starting Tuesday (March 18) who tag the @arkellsmusic Instagram account with screenshots of the purchases and/or comment on the post below who they would bring with them to the club gig.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (March 21) at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for an artist presale at Arkells' website; presales begin on Tuesday (March 18), also at 10 a.m.

This is the third edition of the Rally. "This event was an ambitious idea in 2018 — I mean we're playing a football stadium?!" frontman Max Kerman said in a statement. "It got bigger in 2022, and 2025 feels like the right year to make it three."

He added, "If you've been to the Rally, you know how much it means to us. It's a chance to not only throw the biggest party in Hamilton, but to celebrate the city that made us. The best remedy to the moment we're living in is spending time together. We can't wait to be back."

A dollar from each ticket will be donated to Hamilton nonprofits. Arkells are supporting Eva Rothwell Centre, Mission Services and REFUGE Newcomer Health, including making a $10,000 donation to each organization.