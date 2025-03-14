I know I've been taking some liberties with my Staff Picks lately, but as Exclaim!'s resident the Dare apologist, hear me out on this one. If you too yearn to be at a sweaty nightclub in 2009 with Cobra Starship playing on slightly blown-out speakers, this one is for you.

Sure, "I wanna see my friends dicks" reads as a comedy track, and known comedian Jordan Firstman wrote it, but there's something sweetly human about it. And fine, it's pretty gay, but really, it's more about vulnerability in male friendships.

Firstman isn't talking about fucking his friends here; he's speaking to the perverted curiosity that we repress most of the time. "I wanna see my friend's dick, don't care if it's hard / Don't have to be a big deal or take it too far," he chants in the chorus, with vocals oscillating from indie sleaze realness to Olivia Rodrigo's annoyed talk-singing.

If Charli XCX can get "Guess" Grammy nominated, you can put "I wanna see my friends dicks" on your playlist in earnest if you're on the same horny nostalgia train I am. Or maybe it's just the Friday of what's been a chaotic week and I'm reading too much into the ethnomusicology of Firstman wondering if his friends are cut. Your choice!