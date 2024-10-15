Olivia Rodrigo had a scary moment yesterday (October 14) in Melbourne, Australia, when she fell into a hole on the stage in the middle of her show at the city's Rod Laver Arena.

Fan-shot footage shows Rodrigo hyping up fans between songs, and, while running from one side of the stage to the other, falling into an open trap door.

Rodriogo was seemingly unhurt, since she quickly recovered and told the crowd, "Oh my god! That was fun. I'm okay. Whoa! Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage! That's alright. Okay. Where was I?"

She also shared a comedically edited video of the incident on TikTok. In a comment, she wrote, "I am ok hahaha." Watch her TikTok below, as well as a longer video clip of the incident.