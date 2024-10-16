French art pop multi-hyphenate Oklou has announced a slate of 2025 tour dates (including a pair of Canadian shows in Toronto and Montreal), shared alongside two new songs: "obvious" and "harvest sky," featuring Bay Area hyperpop maven underscores.

With additional production from Danny L Harle and Nick Léon, Oklou said "harvest sky" is "probably my third attempt to talk about a thing that happens at times during festivities; zoom out from the crowd and enter a lonely mental space. Meanwhile, "'obvious' has got many names in the past, but I love this one cause this track feels very close to what defines a special tone in my music, in a core-ish way. It also talks about something dear to my heart: music vs. words."

Listen to both below, where you'll also find the artist's full tour itinerary. She's set to play Toronto's Axis Club on March 18 and Montreal's Studio TD on March 19, and tickets go on sale Friday (October 18).







Oklou 2025 Tour Dates:

02/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Koncerthuset Studio 2

02/27 Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre

03/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

03/02 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

03/04 Paris, France - La Cigale

03/07 London, UK - Heaven

03/18 Toronto, ON - Axis Club

03/19 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

03/21 New York, NY - Elsewhere

03/24 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

03/25 Austin, TX - 3Ten ACL Live

03/28 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

03/29 San Francisco, CA - Independent