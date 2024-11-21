French producer and songwriter Oklou has announced her debut album choke enough, arriving February 7, 2025, via True Panther. Alongside the album announcement, she's also shared a video for the title track.

A spritely, burbling piece of dance music, "choke enough" is described as "an embodiment of the project's quest for meaning, of the need to be touched by anything; a grandiose epiphany or a passing quotidien moment."

choke enough was made with co-producers Casey MQ, Danny L Harle and A. G. Cook, and it features Bladee and underscores, the latter appearing on previously shared single "harvest sky."

In a statement about the album, Oklou said, "choke enough is a very intense album for me. It's filled with directions, tentatives and irregularities, reflecting on my last years on this planet as my heart and conscience has really decentered from myself."

About today's single, she said:

This title track is important enough to have been chosen as the title track. Not sure whether it's because it's one of the oldest sounds of the record, or simply my favourite? Maybe it's because it holds an important question that I'm trying to display within the entire album; what situations are we ready to put ourselves into in order to provoke sensations and drama, in order to feel alive.

Oklou will be playing shows in Toronto and Montreal this spring in support of the record. Check out the choke enough tracklist and the video for the title track below.



choke enough:

1. endless

2. thank you for recording

3. family and friends

4. obvious

5. ict

6. choke enough

7. (;´༎ຶٹ༎ຶ`)

8. take me by the hand feat. Bladee

9. plague dogs

10. forces

11. harvest sky feat. underscores

12. want to want to come back

13. blade bird