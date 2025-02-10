Oklou put out her latest album, choke enough, to acclaim just last week, but has now had to postpone the North American tour plans that predated its release. The French artist was scheduled to hit the road starting next month, but has now postponed her March shows until October "due to [her] current gestational state."

She announced the news on Instagram today, writing that she and her team had come to the decision to reschedule after deep consideration. "I'm so sorry for the frustration and late announcement and I hope you understand," Oklou wrote. "I can't wait to see you next october though — your tickets remain valid ofc and we have upgraded some venues too."

Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal — originally scheduled to take place on March 18 at Axis Club and March 19 at Studio TD, respectively — have been affected. The producer/songwriter will now kick off the postponed tour at those same venues on October 14 and 15.

See the updated scheduled below, and Exclaim!'s full roster of Canadian concert listings here.

Oklou 2025 Tour Dates: