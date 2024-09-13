Continuing to build power ahead of sharing new album Supercharged, the Offspring have unloaded another new song from the effort in "Come to Brazil."

Produced by Bob Rock, the latest from the punk vets is a tribute to their faithful in the titular South American country, where the fandom is certifiably electric.

As we hear on the track, "It doesn't matter how many times we came / 'Cause they want us back again just the same / And the flights are long but they won't stop / Until we come to Brazil."

"Every time we announce any shows we get comments from our Brazilian fans saying 'Come to Brazil!' which we love!" vocalist-guitarist Dexter Holland shares of the song's inspiration. "Brazil really does go off. It has enthusiasm, passion and is an amazing place to play! I hope the Brazilian fans really make this one their own!"

"Come to Brazil" follows the previously shared "Make It All Right." Supercharged arrives October 11 via Concord Records.