Move over, the 1975 — the Gallaghers have a new modern rock band to beef with. Though it had been rumoured that Fontaines D.C. might open for Oasis on their reunion tour, that speculation has been shut down by an exchange of harsh words between Liam Gallagher and Fontaines guitarist Carlos O'Connell.

Gallagher has said he wants an "established act" to open for his band next summer, but when a fan on Twitter suggested the Irish post-punks, Gallagher wasn't impressed. "Fuck them little spunkbubbles I've seen better dressed ROADIES," he tweeted.

When another fan said that she likes Fontaines, he shot back, "They look like a shit EMF." As Stereogum pointed out, he probably means the '90s band responsible for the track "Unbelievable." We'd be lying if we said we didn't see the resemblance ourselves, but this writer in particular has been speculating on what stylist the band hired for their Romance era.

Though Gallagher's gripes are only of the aesthetic variety, a Fontaines opening slot still seems unlikely. In a recent interview, O'Connell and bandmate Conor Deegan III were asked about how they felt about the Oasis reunion. "Couldn't really give a shit, to be honest," O'Connell replied with a snicker.

This very well may be the end of the spat, but if the Gallaghers' history is any indication, perhaps we'll have another "slack-jawed fuckwit" moment in our near future.