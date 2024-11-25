Drake just keeps on picking fights. Having lost his feud with Kendrick Lamar and even dissing former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan, now he's publicly showing his disdain for former ally the Weeknd.

On Sunday (November 24), he appeared on a livestream with Canadian gamer xQc. They had music playing in the background, and when the Weeknd's "Starboy" came on, Drake quickly demanded, "You have to switch this song off."

He added, "We're real 6ixers. … We don't listen to that."

xQc switched the song, which went to "Dammit" by blink-182. Drake responded, "Play some blink-182. I wanna hear that real shit." So evidently he hasn't alienated blink-182 yet!

Drake and the Weeknd have a long history, and were closely aligned in the early stages of their careers. The Weeknd had an early break when he appeared all over Drake's 2011 album Take Care — which remains Drake's best album ever. They were at odds a year later, when Drake tried to sign the Weeknd to OVO but the singer went with Republic Records instead. Earlier this year, the Weeknd took some fairly veiled shots at Drake during a featured appearance with Future and Metro Boomin.