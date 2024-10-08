Mustafa has shared a new video for "Leaving Toronto," taken from his recently released debut album Dunya.

In the visual, the Exclaim! cover star delivers his verses out front of apartment blocks around the city and from inside a convenience store, while the camera captures scenes from his Regent Park neighbourhood, neighbouring Moss Park and more.

"I don't think I've ever said this, but I do love Toronto," Mustafa told Exclaim! in a recent interview. "I do believe that I am the result of the city. I'm the result of its warmth, and of its growing pains. All those cranes in the sky of Toronto? I identify with them. I identify with the misidentification of our city and its cultures. But the truth is, I just never had the luxury of being there without paranoia, of being there without violence, of being there without a burial. And unfortunately, the Toronto that swallowed so much of my joy hasn't returned it to me."

Read Exclaim!'s review of Dunya, out now via Arts & Crafts. Last week, Mustafa announced a Toronto performance behind the album.